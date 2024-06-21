EXPLAINED: Did Richards Bay winger Sanele Barns reject Kaizer Chiefs in favour of Stellenbosch FC move?

BackpageSeth WillisEXPLAINED: Did Richards Bay winger Sanele Barns reject Kaizer Chiefs in favour of Stellenbosch FC move?Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersStellenbosch FCRichards BayThe new Stellies player has addressed reports about the Soweto giants coming for his services after his exit from the Natal Rich Boys.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarns was at Richards Bay for two seasonsThe speedster is set for Stellies move The attacker addresses Amakhosi linksArticle continues below