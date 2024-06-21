Sanele Barns, Richards BayBackpage
Seth Willis

EXPLAINED: Did Richards Bay winger Sanele Barns reject Kaizer Chiefs in favour of Stellenbosch FC move?

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersStellenbosch FCRichards Bay

The new Stellies player has addressed reports about the Soweto giants coming for his services after his exit from the Natal Rich Boys.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Barns was at Richards Bay for two seasons
  • The speedster is set for Stellies move
  • The attacker addresses Amakhosi links
Article continues below