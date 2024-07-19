Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Samkelo Zwane.BackPagePix
Michael Madyira

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Eugene Zwane urges son and Kaizer Chiefs struggling midfielder Samkelo to draw inspiration from Teko Modise & Themba Zwane - 'They were not starters'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine Nabi

The 22-year-old has struggled to turn himself into a regular player in his two seasons of first team football at Amakhosi.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Zwane came through Chiefs' development structures
  • He has, however, struggled for regular football
  • His ex-pro father gives him tips to excel
Article continues below