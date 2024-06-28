Ex-Orlando Pirates star Andile Jali's agent responds to Chippa United transfer rumours

BackpageClifton MabasaEx-Orlando Pirates star Andile Jali's agent responds to Chippa United transfer rumoursPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesChippa UnitedAndile JaliSouth Africa vs BotswanaSouth AfricaBotswanaCOSAFA CupThe Chilli Boys have been credited with an interest in the midfielder who has been a free agent for six months now.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMakaab responds to Jali's Chippa tranfer rumoursThe midfielder is on the verge of joining a new teamHe has been without a club since JanuaryArticle continues below