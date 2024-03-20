Ex-Orlando Pirates coach De Sa issues come-get-me plea to Kaizer Chiefs - 'They know where I am'

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraEx-Orlando Pirates coach De Sa issues come-get-me plea to Kaizer Chiefs - 'They know where I am'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCRoger De SaCavin JohnsonThe former Buccaneers tactician has made himself available to work at Naturena as Amakhosi search for a new coach.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDe Sa is currently clublessHe has been working with national teams in recent yearsHe says he is open to talk to Chiefs