Ex-Orlando Pirates coach De Sa issues come-get-me plea to Kaizer Chiefs - 'They know where I am'

The former Buccaneers tactician has made himself available to work at Naturena as Amakhosi search for a new coach.

  • De Sa is currently clubless
  • He has been working with national teams in recent years
  • He says he is open to talk to Chiefs

