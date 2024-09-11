Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, August 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Edward Motale backs Patrick Maswanganyi in Jomo Sono number 10 jersey debate - 'Comparisons become dangerous, they demoralise a player'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedP. Maswanganyi

The debate about the Buccaneers' iconic shirt number continues and the club's Caf Champions League-winning skipper joins in.

  • Sono said he can't be compared to Maswanganyi
  • This has sparked debate
  • Motakle joins the discussion
