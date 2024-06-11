Ex-Nigeria international concedes 2026 World Cup hopes are now slim after loss against Benin - 'It will be difficult'

Getty Seth WillisEx-Nigeria international concedes 2026 World Cup hopes are now slim after loss against Benin - 'It will be difficult'World Cup Qualification CAFNigeriaBeninSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs ZimbabweZimbabweThe 43-year-old argues the Super Eagles struggle to finish in the top two positions in Group C after dropping points again.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNigeria have not won a game in Group C They suffered first loss of the campaign against BeninThe Super Eagles' chances of qualifying took a knockArticle continues below