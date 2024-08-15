Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena breaks silence on Wydad Casablanca's transfer chances on Bongani Zungu - 'There is a huge possibility'
The 33-year-old central midfielder has been a subject of transfer speculation after leaving the Brazilians in June.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Mokwena has been building his Wydad squad
- He has been linked with Zungu
- The ex-Downs coach comments on the transfer rumours