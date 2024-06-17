Kaizer and Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagePix
Celine Abrahams

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker voices concerns over the club's delayed decision in appointing a new coach - ’It’s too late not to have a coach at this stage if you look at how poorly they performed last season’

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFAR RabatCavin Johnson

With the offseason underway, the Glamour Boys are yet to announce a new head coach for the 2024-25 campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs expected to announce new coach
  • Ex-striker shares views on the club’s delay
  • Ndlanya concerned about the late appointment
Article continues below