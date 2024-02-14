Khama Billiat, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set to join Zimbabwean giants Dynamos FC - Report

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat is reportedly close to joining a new club following eight months of being unattached.

  • Billiat has been clubless since June 2023
  • He has struggled to find a PSL club
  • The attacker is now set to return to his home country

