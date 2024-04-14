Yusuf Maart, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star exonerates current players as hopeless situation continues at Naturena - 'This is a great team'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayRanga ChivaviroThatayaone DitlhokweSibongiseni Mthethwa

Former Amakhosi defender Mokete Tsotetsi has defended current players turning out for the Soweto giants despite the club struggling to win silverware.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Amakhosi have not won a trophy since 2015
  • Players have come under fire for being low-quality material
  • But Tsotetsi defends the Amakhosi players

Editors' Picks