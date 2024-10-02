Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Ex-Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani now turns on Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns officials for 'Incorrect application of the laws of the game' - Nasreddine Nabi lucky not be sent off

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCN. Nabi

The former Fifa and PSL referee insists it was out of order to see Amakhosi technical bench react furiously on Saturday which warranted a punishment. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sundowns controversially beat Chiefs on Saturday
  • The match has been discussed across all platforms in Mzansi
  • Ex-Fifa ref now explains why Chiefs' member of the technical team deserved a red card
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below