Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Evidence Makgopa on target as Orlando Pirates boost PSL top two hopes with Polokwane City win

Premier Soccer LeaguePolokwane City vs Orlando PiratesPolokwane CityOrlando PiratesEvidence Makgopa

Orlando Pirates moved to the fourth spot on the Premier Soccer League table after a hard-fought win over Polokwane City on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Makgopa scored the solitary goal
  • Pirates bounce back to winning ways in PSL
  • Win boosts Bucs' top two ambitions

Editors' Picks