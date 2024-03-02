Evidence Makgopa on target as Orlando Pirates boost PSL top two hopes with Polokwane City win

BackpageSeth WillisEvidence Makgopa on target as Orlando Pirates boost PSL top two hopes with Polokwane City winPremier Soccer LeaguePolokwane City vs Orlando PiratesPolokwane CityOrlando PiratesEvidence MakgopaOrlando Pirates moved to the fourth spot on the Premier Soccer League table after a hard-fought win over Polokwane City on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMakgopa scored the solitary goalPirates bounce back to winning ways in PSLWin boosts Bucs' top two ambitions