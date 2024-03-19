'Everyone insulted Broos when he said Mailula isn't ready! He should come back Kaizer Chiefs will sign him, Mamelodi Sundowns don't have time to develop' - Fans

A majority of South African fans believe Bafana coach Hugo Broos is vindicated after advising against Cassius Mailula's move abroad.

Football lovers in Mzansi are now in agreement with Broos that Mailula was not ready to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for MLS side Toronto FC.

The American side went for the attacker who had made his name at Masandawana where he had played a crucial role in helping the team win the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League campaign.

At Toronto, Mailula has struggled for game time with coach John Herdman insisting the 22-year-old is behind Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi and Jonathan Osorio in the pecking order.

Some feel the player should now move back to the country or get another team if he is to continue developing his career.