Amakhosi are still expected to go all out in the market as they seek to bolster their squad before their first match of the new season.

GOAL looked at some of the players that Kaizer Chiefs could still go for to strengthen Nasreddine Nabi's squad.

Percy Tau, whose future is uncertain at Ahly, and Pyramids FC's Fiston Mayela are amongst a few of the top players who have been linked to the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs supporters and other football lovers have shared mixed reactions regarding who the Glamour Boys should sign and GOAL brings you samples of those opinions.

