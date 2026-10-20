European cup football returns for the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League and the second round of matches in the UEFAConference League. The Italian sides are looking to bounce back, boost their League Phase campaigns and improve Italy's ranking.

Across three days, Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como, AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta are in action.

Champions League action begins with Roma and Napoli opening the week of cup football. Beaten late on by Real Madrid on the last matchday, Roma host Yaya Touré's Slovan Bratislava. Gasperini's side need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive. At the same time (9pm), Napoli host Bodo/Glimt at the Maradona. The Norwegian side arrive on the back of a home win over Borussia Dortmund. Led by former AC Milan player Hauge, they were the great surprise of the last Champions League, knocking out Inter and reaching the quarter-finals. Now they come to Italy seeking their first away win of this edition. Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona is also scheduled for Tuesday at 9pm, pitting two of the leading contenders for the trophy against each other.





Wednesday starts with Como against Manchester United at 6.45pm. United are going through a difficult spell but remain formidable opponents for Fabregas's side, who want to make amends for their defeat to Feyenoord in Rotterdam. Bayern Munich v Arsenal is also one to watch: the matchday's second major clash could be a final before the final.





Thursday brings the other Italian sides into action. In the Europa League, AC Milan make a second consecutive away trip, this time to Bournemouth, while Juventus face Rennes and their prolific striker Lepaul. Atalanta take on Julian Brandt's Ajax in the Conference League at the magnificent Johan Cruijff Arena.





Every one of these matches will be available exclusively on NOW.







