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FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
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European football action on NOW: how to watch the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League

Champions League
Europa League
Conference League

European cup football returns for the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League and the second round of matches in the UEFAConference League. The Italian sides are looking to bounce back, boost their League Phase campaigns and improve Italy's ranking.

Across three days, Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como, AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta are in action.

Champions League action begins with Roma and Napoli opening the week of cup football. Beaten late on by Real Madrid on the last matchday, Roma host Yaya Touré's Slovan Bratislava. Gasperini's side need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive. At the same time (9pm), Napoli host Bodo/Glimt at the Maradona. The Norwegian side arrive on the back of a home win over Borussia Dortmund. Led by former AC Milan player Hauge, they were the great surprise of the last Champions League, knocking out Inter and reaching the quarter-finals. Now they come to Italy seeking their first away win of this edition. Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona is also scheduled for Tuesday at 9pm, pitting two of the leading contenders for the trophy against each other.


Wednesday starts with Como against Manchester United at 6.45pm. United are going through a difficult spell but remain formidable opponents for Fabregas's side, who want to make amends for their defeat to Feyenoord in Rotterdam. Bayern Munich v Arsenal is also one to watch: the matchday's second major clash could be a final before the final.


Thursday brings the other Italian sides into action. In the Europa League, AC Milan make a second consecutive away trip, this time to Bournemouth, while Juventus face Rennes and their prolific striker Lepaul. Atalanta take on Julian Brandt's Ajax in the Conference League at the magnificent Johan Cruijff Arena.


Every one of these matches will be available exclusively on NOW.



  • NOW’s offer

    The Champions League has 185 of its 203 matches available exclusively on NOW, the on-demand platform that streams events live from Sky's channel package. NOW also carries the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League exclusively until 2031, including through Diretta Gol. Coverage includes extensive pre- and post-match analysis, interviews with those involved, reporters at the grounds and analysis from Sky Sport pundits in the studio.

    Beyond the cups, NOW also has Serie A, showing three matches from every round of fixtures and 114 across the season. The platform broadcasts 30 of the tournament's best 76 matches and four big matches, a marked improvement in the quality of its match selection. Those four are Juventus v Atalanta (matchday 5), AC Milan v Inter (matchday 10), Roma v Juventus (matchday 16) and Inter v AC Milan (matchday 24).

    Football coverage also includes Serie C Sky Wifi, the Premier League and the best of the Bundesliga, all exclusively on streaming. Beyond football, NOW offers the US Open, ATP Tour and WTA Tour tournaments, including the Nitto ATP Finals and WTA Finals, plus exclusive coverage of Wimbledon. It also streams all the Formula 1® and MotoGP® Grands Prix exclusively, alongside top-level basketball with the NBA, EuroLeague and BKT EuroCup, Serie A LBA, volleyball, the 38th edition of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup in Napoli, rugby and many other events.

    To watch it all, you need to activate NOW's Pass Sport.

  • How to subscribe to NOW: prices and details

    NOW lets you stream Sky films, TV series, shows and sport whenever and wherever you want. There's no long-term commitment. All you need is an internet connection and a compatible device.

    Alongside the Entertainment Pass (TV series and shows) and the Cinema + Entertainment Pass (films, TV series and shows), NOW offers the Sport Pass (live Sky sports streaming).

    You can subscribe to the Sport Pass with an annual offer (a 12-month commitment at a discounted price of €19.99/month for the first 12 months, then at the standard price with monthly renewal) or a monthly offer (€29.99/month, subject to current promotions, with no minimum term and the option to cancel at any time before the end of the monthly viewing period).

    Watch NOW on smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, PCs, games consoles, Fire TV, Apple TV and NOW Smart Stick.

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