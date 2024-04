The Brazilians went down to the Blood and Gold in Rades, leaving themselves with a task to overturn the deficit at home on Friday.

Esperance edged Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in the Caf Champions League semi-final, first leg on Saturday.

It is one foot in the final for Esperance while Masandawana will have to overturn that loss when they host the Tunisians on Friday.

Fans reacted to Saturday's result and GOAL runs through what the supporters were saying.