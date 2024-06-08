Ernst Middendorp & Stuart Baxter’s helicopter football returning to Kaizer Chiefs? - Rival coach shares details of Nasreddine Nabi’s style of play as Tunisian-Belgian coach is tipped to join the Soweto giants
The Glamour Boys are eyeing AS FAR coach to restore the glory days at Naturena and solve their current issues.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Nabi linked with move to Chiefs
- Davids reveals coach’s style of play
- The Glamour Boys could adopt helicopter football once again