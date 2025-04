This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Endrick open to Real Madrid exit as struggling teenager stresses over lack of playing time in wake of Carlo Ancelotti's 'theatrical' dig Real Madrid Endrick Transfers LaLiga Real Madrid teenager Endrick is open to leaving the club this summer unless he is assured he will receive more playing time next season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Endrick barely playing in debut Madrid season

Expected to feature more despite his youth

Has told club he's open to leaving on loan Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Copa del Rey BAR RMA Match preview