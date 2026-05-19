Goal.com
LiveTickets
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MOENCHENGLADBACH-DORTMUNDAFP
Jochen Tittmar

Translated by

End-of-season reviews at BVB: Nico Schlotterbeck isn't Dortmund's boss-Daniel Svensson must step up

Bundesliga
FEATURES
Player ratings
Borussia Dortmund

Viewed in its entirety, the season has seen four BVB players fall short of expectations. However, one forward has claimed the title of the second half's top performer. This is Borussia Dortmund's season report card.

Borussia Dortmund have wrapped up their 47-game campaign and are now entering the summer break. Under coach Niko Kovac, BVB recorded 28 wins and suffered ten defeats, posting a 98:59 goal difference. In the Bundesliga, the Westphalians secured second place with ease. However, their early exits from the Champions League play-offs and the DFB-Pokal last 16 left a blemish on their record. Below is the report card for the Black and Yellows' first-team players.

Note: Players with fewer than 600 minutes of playing time do not receive a rating.

  • KobelGetty Images

    BVB, Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

    In 47 competitive matches, the Swiss shot-stopper shipped only 57 goals, kept 18 clean sheets and logged more minutes than anyone else, delivering consistently strong performances. Kobel repeatedly rescued his side with spectacular saves and was the hero in the penalty shoot-out during the cup tie in Frankfurt. His only blip was an unnecessary pass in the recent Freiburg game that led to Jobe Bellingham's red card. Rating: 2.

    Matches: 47

    Minutes: 4,260

    Goals conceded: 57

    Clean sheets: 18

    • Advertisement
  • Nico SchlotterbeckGetty Images

    BVB, Defence: Nico Schlotterbeck

    The centre-back returned in September after months out injured and looked sharp in his first few matches. After that, however, his form fluctuated, and Schlotterbeck was directly involved in several goals conceded. The uncertainty surrounding his future clearly took its toll. Overall, he performed well, but he is clearly capable of more. Nevertheless, his five goals this season represent a personal best. Rating: 3

    Matches: 37

    Minutes: 3,290

    Goals: 5

    Assists: 2

  • Atalanta BC v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Julian Ryerson

    The Norwegian failed to find the net but still provided a impressive 18 assists; 15 of them came in the Bundesliga, where only Bayern's Michael Olise (22) and Luiz Diaz (17) delivered more. His relentless work rate and fighting spirit remained first-rate. In Europe, though, he was repeatedly reminded of his limitations. Rating: 2.5.

    Games: 42

    Minutes: 3,067

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 18

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Daniel Svensson

    In the first half of the season, the Swede played almost non-stop, eventually clocking up the third-highest number of minutes in the squad. He covers a lot of ground and displays great tactical discipline. However, he is usually too quiet going forward. The year 2026 was more of a mixed bag for him – so he needs to improve. Rating: 4.

    Matches: 45

    Minutes: 3,462

    Goals: 4

    Assists: 2

  • 1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Waldemar Anton

    The former Stuttgart man logged the second-most minutes and delivered a string of flawless displays. It's not Schlotterbeck, but Anton who has emerged as Dortmund's defensive linchpin. He tackles relentlessly, stays alert, and throws himself into every challenge—exactly what the side needed. Rating: 2.

    Matches: 44

    Minutes: 3,927

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 0

  • Borussia Dortmund v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Aaron Anselmino

    Loaned from Chelsea FC and rusty from a lack of match practice, Anselmino made an impressive debut before injury sidelined him for weeks. Once fit again, he delivered aggressive, intelligent tackles and showed remarkable composure on the ball in every outing. The 20-year-old hinted at greater things, only to depart abruptly when parent club Chelsea activated a winter buy-back clause. Rating: 2.5

    Matches: 10

    Minutes: 585

    Goals: 1

    Assists: 1

  • FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-DORTMUNDAFP

    BVB, Defence: Ramy Bensebaini

    After a brief adjustment period in Dortmund, the Algerian has found his feet and enjoyed a solid season. Bensebaini, recognised as one of the squad's most technically gifted players, has sharpened his defensive game. His contributions to build-up play are consistently sound. Operating behind the attacking quartet of Guirassy, Brandt, Beier and Adeyemi—he is BVB's top scorer. Rating: 2.5.

    Matches: 32

    Minutes: 2,396

    Goals: 7

    Assists: 3

  • Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Luca Reggiani

    The young Italian slipped into the team due to injuries, quickly settled in, scored in his fourth Bundesliga match, and earned his first professional contract. Operating as the right-sided centre-back in the back three, he understandably played it safe. At times he required plenty of guidance from teammate Anton, yet his overall performance was decent. Rating: 3.5.

    Games: 9

    Minutes: 603

    Goals: 1

    Assists: 0

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC St. Pauli - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Emre Can

    Like Schlotterbeck, the captain was sidelined for several months at the start of the season. Cans' form then yo-yoed, and he eventually shut down his campaign early due to a cruciate ligament tear. Rating: 3.5.

    Games: 16

    Minutes: 980

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 0

  • Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Niklas Süle

    Süle's four years at Borussia have been disappointing. Frequent injuries have limited his impact, and this season was no exception: the centre-back missed 22 competitive matches. Now 30, he is set to retire. Rating: 4.5.

    Appearances: 13

    Minutes: 632

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 1

  • Yan Couto of DortmundGetty Images

    BVB, Defence: Yan Couto

    Last season's problem child has, in his own words, backed up his talk with action in the first half of the campaign and shown clear progress. Defensive duels remain his weakness, yet he shows commitment and has cut his error rate. After the winter break, though, he could not match in-form Ryerson and spent most of his time on the bench. Consequently, he still has not justified his hefty €25 million transfer fee. Six goal contributions are decent, but his overall impact falls short. Rating: 4.5.

    Games: 27

    Minutes: 1501

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 3

  • FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Filippo Mane

    The 20-year-old profited from the absences of Schlotterbeck and Cans at the start of the season and made his professional debut in the cup match in Essen, delivering a decent performance. Five days later he made his Bundesliga debut, conceded a late penalty and was sent off. He then fell down the pecking order as Reggiani overtook him, and is now with the U23s. A bitter experience; no rating.

    Appearances: 6

    Minutes: 311

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 0

  • Felix NmechaGetty Images

    BVB, Midfield: Felix Nmecha

    The German international has enjoyed his best season yet at BVB, impressing with consistently strong performances—at long last. Although Nmecha did dip in form at times, his dominance on the ball, his ability to speed up play, and his vision frequently helped the Dortmund midfield maintain control. His importance was underscored when he missed several weeks through injury. Rating: 2

    Appearances: 42

    Minutes: 3,137

    Goals: 5

    Assists: 3

  • Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Midfield: Jobe Bellingham

    The new signing clearly felt the leap from England's second tier. Bellingham played it safe and struggled for balance in defence. However, he grew in stature as the campaign progressed, secured a first-team spot and started 29 of 45 matches. Like Ryerson, he remained goalless. Rating: 3.5.

    Games: 45

    Minutes: 2,665

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 4

  • Borussia Dortmund v Juventus FC - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Midfield: Julian Brandt

    Fifteen goal contributions from only 24 starts is an impressive return; only Guirassy netted more than Brandt. BVB, who did not extend his contract, must now replace those numbers. Despite his ability, he still lacked consistency in his seventh campaign, delivering several lacklustre displays. Rating: 2.5.

    Games: 41

    Minutes: 2,203

    Goals: 11

    Assists: 4

  • Carney Chukwuemeka Dortmund 01202026(C)Getty Images

    BVB, Midfield: Carney Chukwuemeka

    The same applies to him as to Couto: the same high transfer fee, a similarly modest return. Chukwuemeka averaged just 32 minutes per appearance and started only ten times. In mid-April at Hoffenheim, he played a full 90 minutes for the first time in his professional career. His lack of fitness remains the major problem; he finally needs to build up his physical stamina. His ability as an Austrian World Cup participant is unquestioned, yet it has shone through only sporadically. Rating: 4.5

    Matches: 38

    Minutes: 1,225

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 2

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Midfield: Marcel Sabitzer

    After a poor pre-season, the Austrian midfielder briefly found his rhythm but soon slipped back. At 32, his experience and ability mean more is expected. Sabitzer too often disappears from the game and fails to influence play. Rating: 4.5.

    Appearances: 34

    Minutes: 2,347

    Goals: 1

    Assists: 4

  • Hamburger SV v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Midfield: Pascal Groß

    Despite ranking second among outfielders with 15 assists in the 2024/25 campaign, the 34-year-old was reduced to a substitute role in the first half of the season, starting only eight times. When he did play, Groß rarely impressed, prompting his move back to former club Brighton in the winter transfer window. Rating: 4.5.

    Appearances: 16

    Minutes: 732

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 2

  • Salih Özcan BVBgetty

    BVB, Midfield: Salih Özcan

    Özcan has completed his contract at Dortmund without an extension. The club omitted him from their Champions League squad, and a summer transfer collapsed due to injury. Coach Kovac promised more game time after the winter break, yet the midfielder managed only 53 minutes. He will now depart on a free transfer. No rating.  

    Appearances: 12

    Minutes: 74

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 0

  • KARIM ADEYEMI BORUSSIA DORTMUNDGetty Images

    BVB, Forward: Karim Adeyemi

    After shining as Dortmund's most consistent attacker in the first half of the season (nine goal contributions), Adeyemi saw his form and fortunes plummet in 2026. He made only six starts and spent a month sidelined with injury, yet he still finished as the club's joint third-top scorer with Beier. Given his undoubted ability and the lofty expectations ahead of the World Cup, Adeyemi's second-half slump—compounded by disciplinary problems on and off the pitch earlier in the campaign—was sorely disappointing. Rating: 4.

    Games: 39

    Minutes: 1,836

    Goals: 10

    Assists: 6

  • 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Forward: Serhou Guirassy

    Guirassy contributed to 43 goals in 45 matches last season but could manage only 28 in 46 this time around. His 22 goals are twice as many as those of the second-highest scorer, Brandt. The fact that he didn't score more was down to an epic run of form, during which he found the net just once in 13 Bundesliga matches. He also attracted negative attention on several occasions: a penalty row in Turin, refusing to shake hands with Kovac, and poor body language. Rating: 2.5.

    Matches: 46

    Minutes: 3,222

    Goals: 22

    Assists: 6

  • Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Forward: Maximilian Beier

    Dortmund's star of the second half of the season, Beier, has scored six goals and provided seven assists—impressive returns considering he rarely plays in his preferred role as part of a front two or as a deep-lying striker. Although he has recently been deployed more frequently as a left midfielder, his overall impact remains strong. To secure a place in the national team, he must sustain this form. Rating: 2.5.

    Matches: 44

    Minutes: 2,736

    Goals: 10

    Assists: 10

  • Fabio Silva Borussia Dortmund 2026Getty Images

    BVB, Forward: Fabio Silva

    The new striker arrived in Dortmund injured and needed time to catch up. As a result, he made only brief substitute appearances. His energetic style hinted at real potential, yet when he did start, he lacked a finishing touch and went extended spells without a league goal. His seven assists are commendable, but he must raise his numbers next term. Rating: 3.5

    Games: 39

    Minutes: 1181

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 7

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FRANKFURTAFP

    BVB, Forward: Samuele Inacio

    "The 18-year-old 'sees things that others don't see even at 30'," says Kovac. Inacio has already shown signs that he can become a special player and will help the team next season. The Italian is a constant threat between the lines, works hard off the ball and arrives in dangerous areas. With greater precision, he could already have scored three or four goals. No rating.

    Appearances: 7

    Minutes: 383

    Goals: 1

    Assists: 0

  • Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - DFB Cup: Round of 16Getty Images Sport

    BVB players who did not feature

    A total of nine players were included in the BVB squad but failed to see game time: reserve goalkeepers Alexander Meyer (47 squad appearances), Goalkeepers Patrick Drewes (twice) and Silas Ostrzinski (nine times), defenders Yannik Lührs (twice), Danylo Krevsun (once) and Elias Benkara (three times), plus midfielders Julien Duranville (five times), Giovanni Reyna (once) and Mussa Kaba (once).

    Cole Campbell (16 minutes), Almugera Kabar (14) and Mathis Albert (2) each made a brief appearance.