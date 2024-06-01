Andile JaliGOAL GFX
Seth Willis

End of an era? Jali hints at making a shocking decision about his career - 'If there is an element of doubt... he will decide in two weeks'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesCupAndile JaliSwallows FC

The ex-Bafana Bafana player is a free agent after his exit from the Dube Birds in the January transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Jali is a household name in Mzansi
  • He has been without a club for the last couple of months
  • His agent discusses what is next for the midfielder
Article continues below