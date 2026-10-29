The ninth round of the Joy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) is here, and it serves up one of the hottest matches of the season.
Action gets under way on Sunday 1 November, with two days of exciting, enjoyable fixtures to follow.
The ninth round of the Joy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) is here, and it serves up one of the hottest matches of the season.
Action gets under way on Sunday 1 November, with two days of exciting, enjoyable fixtures to follow.
Al-Qadsiah get the round under way on Sunday, hosting Al-Najma at Al-Nahda Club Stadium in Dammam. At the same time, Al-Nassr travel as heavy guests to face Al-Khaleej at their stadium in Saihat.
Over in Hail, Al-Jabalain host Neom at Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Stadium. Damac, meanwhile, meet Al-Akhdoud at Auxiliary Stadium No. 1 at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha.
Al-Wehda face Al-Orobah at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca. Al-Taawoun travel as heavy guests to face Al-Watan at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha.
The grand finale of day one is the pick of the lot. Al-Ittihad host their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli in the Jeddah derby, the strongest match of the round and perhaps of the entire season.
Day two, Monday 2 November, kicks off with Al-Ettifaq against Al-Ansar in Dammam. Al-Fateh meet Al-Faisaly at Midan Tamweel Al-Awwal Stadium in Al-Ahsa.
In the Saudi capital, Al-Riyadh host their counterparts Al-Hazm at Princess Nourah University Stadium. Al-Feiha also host their counterparts Al-Khaleej Khulood at Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium.
One fixture will have to wait. The clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Tadhamon at Al-Orobah Club Stadium in Al-Jouf has been postponed to 18 December.
The Jeddah derby, the derby of the sea, the summit derby, call it what you will. This is the clash that pits the two leaders of the Saudi Under-21 league against each other this season.
Jeddah's two giants have battled for top spot in the Joy Elite League since the opening day. Now the rivalry goes face to face when they meet on Sunday at Al-Ittihad's stadium.
Al-Ittihad arrive in their best shape. How could they not, having won their last 7 matches on the bounce after that goalless draw with Damac on the opening round?
Seven games, seven wins. "The Dean" have scored 15 goals in that run, almost two a match, while conceding just 3 to boast the division's meanest defence.
Those 22 points leave Al-Ittihad top of the pile, 4 clear of second-placed Al-Ahli. Whatever happens in the derby, they will stay top, but a win would stretch the gap over their neighbours and traditional rivals to 7 points.
Al-Ahli are enjoying a fine season of their own. They are the only side alongside Al-Ittihad yet to taste defeat in the Joy Elite League.
What has blotted their copybook, and kept them off Al-Ittihad's perch, is a rash of draws. The team have been held 3 times, all in their last 6 matches, winning one and drawing the next in alternating fashion.
Going forward, though, Al-Ahli clearly have the edge. They have scored 21 goals, close to 3 a game, giving them the second strongest attack behind Al-Ettifaq and their 28 goals.
The two sides met just once last season, in the third round at Al-Ahli's Jeddah stadium, a game that finished 1-1.
Al-Ahli will be chasing the gap to leaders Al-Ittihad, but they also have one eye over their shoulder. Their runners-up spot is under threat from their closest pursuers, Al-Taawoun.
Just 3 points separate the two. Al-Taawoun sit third on 15 points, which means a win for them coupled with a defeat for "the Elegant One" would carry them into second, level on points and with a postponed match still in hand.
Defeat to league leaders Al-Ittihad did little to derail them. Al-Taawoun rallied in the last round with a big, surprising 5-1 win over Al-Ettifaq, planting themselves firmly among the title contenders.
Five goals against Al-Ettifaq suggests the task should be simpler this time. "The Sugar of Al-Qassim" face Al-Watan, rooted in twenty-second place with 3 points from a single win and two defeats.
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Al-Nassr also head into the ninth round in buoyant mood, having finally rediscovered their winning touch last time out. They beat Al-Qadsiah 2-1 despite falling behind early on.
Their results have been inconsistent since the start of the season, but a win over a side as strong as Al-Qadsiah could prove a fresh starting point to restore the team to what it should be this term.
That precious victory lifted "Al-Alami" to 10 points and up to eleventh in the table, from three wins, a draw and two defeats.
Next up is no easier a task. Al-Nassr must travel to Seihat to face Al-Khaleej.
Granted, Al-Khaleej are not at their best. They sit fifteenth with just 8 points from two wins, two draws and four defeats. That doesn't make the trip a straightforward one.
Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli stand alone as the only two teams yet to taste defeat this season in the Joy Elite League, with the pair set to meet in the derby.
Al-Akhdoud sit at the other end of the scale. They are the only side without a point to their name, beaten in all three of their matches. Al-Ansar are also still searching for a first win, though they have picked up two draws from six games.
Goals have proved impossible for Al-Akhdoud too, the only team not to find the net in this season's Saudi Under-21 League.
Firing on all cylinders, Al-Ettifaq are the division's strongest attacking force with 28 goals, while Al-Ittihad boast the meanest defence, having conceded just 3.
Individually, Al-Ettifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa remains the season's top scorer, but Al-Ahli talent Moussa Adam has drawn level with him on 8 goals apiece.
Only two players are within touching distance of the pair. Al-Ittihad striker Ammar Al-Ghamdi and Cape Verde arrival Jefferson Ramos of Al-Fateh have each scored 7.