Al-Ettifaq ran riot on the same day, thrashing Al-Wehda 6-0 in the Joy Elite League.
Five different players got on the scoresheet. Hassan Al-Muslim, Abdullah Balhareth, Jalal Al-Salem and Mohammed Al-Issa each grabbed one, while Abdulrahman Al-Ruwaili helped himself to a brace.
The result lifted Al-Ettifaq up to third with 9 points, a point behind Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad and ahead of Al-Fateh, Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun on goal difference.
No side has scored more. Al-Ettifaq boast the strongest attack in the Joy Elite League after four rounds, hitting 20 goals at a rate of five per match.
Mohammed Al-Issa's strike in the 71st minute deserves a special mention. He beat two Al-Wehda defenders in superb fashion before slotting the ball home.
That was Al-Issa's fourth goal in as many matches in the Joy Elite League, a historic record all of his own. He is the only player to have found the net in every round of the current edition.
The Al-Ettifaq striker now has seven goals this season in the Saudi Under-21 League, pulling clear at the top of the scoring charts from Al-Fateh's Jefferson Ramos and Al-Ahli star Ziyad Aba, who sit second on four.