Al-Ahli were the big winners from that round, snatching top spot on goals scored ahead of Al-Ittihad. They took advantage of the postponement of the match between previous leaders Al-Taawoun and Al-Akhdoud, now pushed back to December.

A comprehensive 4-0 win over Al-Watan did the damage at their stadium in Jeddah, spoiling their opponents' first outing in the Joy Elite League.

Ziyad Aba stayed off the scoresheet with the youngsters of "Al-Raqi", but there was no shortage of goals elsewhere. Mohammed Al-Malki, Musa Adam, Ramez Al-Attar and Yazid Al-Sharif struck in the 16th, 41st, 61st and 70th minutes respectively.

The result marked a recovery from a surprise slip last time out, when Al-Ahli were held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Jabalain. Three wins from four rounds now leave them top on 10 points, ahead of Al-Ittihad on goals scored and a point clear of Al-Ettifaq, Al-Fateh, Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun.

For Al-Watan, it was a chastening introduction. They open their Joy Elite League campaign pointless and rooted to 22nd place.