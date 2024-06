Amakhosi fans have their say on who should take over at Naturena ahead of the forthcoming 2024/25 season.

Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Nasreddine Nabi and Alexandre Santos are some of the coaches that have been consistently linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi are in the market for a coach who can help them regain their lost glory and challenge for silverware next season.

The Glamour Boys faithful have had their say on who they feel should take over at Naturena ahead of the new season.

Have a look at what GOAL readers propose.