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حفل الأهليالحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي
Karim Malim

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Egypt's Al Ahly signs the biggest investment deal in its history: dream of a stadium draws closer

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The Red Fortress opens the gateway to a new era

In a historic step that reflects both the economic and sporting standing of Al Ahly, "the club of the century" in Africa has announced the largest investment contract in its history, and the biggest of its kind in the Middle East, with Vodafone. The strategic partnership marks a qualitative leap in sporting investment and opens a new phase in the Al Ahly Stadium project, which is now closer than ever to turning from a long-awaited dream into reality.

A grand celebration hosted the signing ceremony, attended by the club's board of directors headed by Mahmoud El Khatib, alongside a number of ministers, the boards of Al Ahly's football, sports facilities and Al Qalaa Al Hamraa companies, representatives of Vodafone, and a host of sporting, public and media figures.

Al Qalaa Al Hamraa company, responsible for financing and building the Al Ahly Stadium project, signed a historic contract with Vodafone granting the company naming rights to the stadium. Al Ahly Football Company also signed a new sponsorship deal, making Vodafone the main sponsor of the first team's shirt for four years, in an agreement worth more than any previous sponsorship contract.

The deal marks a landmark moment in the club's sporting investment journey. It boosts investment returns and helps fund a world-class stadium, strengthening Al Ahly's standing as one of the biggest sporting entities in the region.

El Khatib also presented the club's shirt to Mohamed Abdallah, chief executive officer and managing director of Vodafone Egypt and regional CEO of international markets at the Vodafone Group, during the celebration that saw the historic partnership made official.

  • حفل الأهليالحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي

    A dream that has become closer to reality

    Mahmoud El Khatib confirmed that signing the strategic partnership with Vodafone represents a new historic milestone in the club's journey. Al Ahly continue to make achievements thanks to their rich history, their fans, their members and their ongoing pursuit of developing resources in a way that guarantees meeting their obligations and realising their future ambitions.

    The Egyptian state, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, drew praise from El Khatib for its role in supporting infrastructure and sports projects. He affirmed that the dream of Al Ahly's fans of owning a world-class stadium has become closer than ever.

    The idea of cooperating with Vodafone began during his treatment period at the start of this year, he explained, after he received an offer from the company. A series of meetings then followed with Al Ahly's football company and those responsible for commercial rights, before the two parties reached the largest investment contract in the club's history.

    He pointed out that the contract included an innovative financial mechanism to protect Al Ahly's rights, fixing the value and ensuring the club benefits from any increase in the exchange rate while receiving its value in Egyptian pounds. That, he said, reflects the professionalism in managing the investment file.

    Vodafone obtaining the naming rights to Al Ahly's stadium represents significant financial support for the project, he added. He expressed complete confidence in Qalaa Holding, chaired by Mohamed Kamel, to complete the stadium according to the set timeline, despite the technical and engineering challenges that faced implementation and were overcome.

    The Al Ahly president revealed that he requested modifications to the stadium's design. Those included replacing the concrete staircases with escalators, in line with the latest global standards and to provide a more advanced and comfortable experience for the fans, which has indeed been done.

    El Khatib extended his thanks to Vodafone, to Qalaa Holding, to Al Ahly's football company and to all the work teams. He also valued the efforts of the club's board of directors and the executive management, praising the board's appreciation of the health circumstances he has been through since last September, and each individual carrying out their role to the fullest.

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  • حفل الأهليالحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي

    A partnership among the most successful sporting models

    Gouhar Nabil, the Minister of Youth and Sports, hailed the current partnership between Al Ahly and Vodafone as one of the best and most successful in the sporting field. He voiced his delight at a step that reflects the size and value of Al Ahly club.

    The deal, he said, falls in line with the direction of the political leadership and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's vision on investment in people. He expects it to bring significant benefits to Al Ahly, Vodafone, Egyptian sport, football and the Egyptian fan in general.

    His experience across sport and investment, he added, makes him well aware of the partnership's value, bringing together two entities that fly the banner of leadership and success. It will serve Egyptian sport and enhance its standing.

    The Minister of Youth and Sports said: "I was raised within Al Ahly club, and this is a source of pride for me, and I learned there that representing the name of Egypt and raising its flag is the loftiest goal. That is why today I am a minister for all Egyptians and for all sporting institutions, far from any affiliations, for the sake of elevating the name of Egypt in all sporting arenas."

  • حفل الأهليالحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي

    Historic partnership

    Vodafone Egypt CEO and Managing Director Mohamed Abdallah, who also serves as Regional Chief of International Markets at Vodafone Group, confirmed that the relationship between the company and Al Ahly Club spans more than 25 years and has witnessed many shared successes and achievements.

    The company is now opening a new chapter in that relationship, he explained, one that reflects Vodafone's belief that technology is the cornerstone of progress and helps develop the range of experiences and services offered to citizens.

    This partnership, he noted, is the first of its kind in the Middle East. Al Ahly's stadium will now carry the name "Vodafone", making it the first in Egypt to bear the company's name. The move forms part of a vision to create smart stadiums that use technology to enhance the fan experience, from ticket booking and transport to attending matches and enjoying sporting events.

    Vodafone is the largest investor in digital and technological infrastructure in Egypt, he stressed, with investments exceeding 125 billion pounds. Investing in sport, he affirmed, extends technology's role in improving citizens' lives.

    Recent editions of global tournaments have proven that technology is now an essential part of the football experience, he added. The new partnership with Al Ahly aims to deliver real value to the Egyptian fan by developing the sports and football system.

    He closed by thanking the Vodafone team and all partners in success, reserving special praise for Captain Mahmoud El Khatib and his forward-looking vision. His hope, he said, is that the next gathering will take place inside "Vodafone Stadium".

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  • حفل الأهليالحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي

    The history and future of Al-Ahly

    Karim Eid, head of the commercial sector at Vodafone Egypt, hailed the partnership with Al Ahly Club as one of the most important strategic milestones in Egyptian sport.

    The sponsorship deal runs for four years, he explained, and aims to enrich the experience of the Egyptian fan while presenting a modern, advanced model for the sports system that keeps pace with the huge development sweeping football worldwide.

    Technology sits at the heart of it. He added that the main goal is to harness it in developing Egyptian sport and to deliver an integrated experience for the fan, in line with the latest global standards.

    Al Ahly football company chairman Ayman Fathy, meanwhile, thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports and captain Mahmoud El Khatib for his continuous support in implementing the company's investment vision and maximising the club's resources.

    Fathy also praised the professionalism and transparency Vodafone showed during negotiations. Al Ahly always seek partners who share the same ambition and vision, he stressed, and this partnership delivered exactly that.

    Competition in football is no longer confined to the green rectangle, he added. It now extends to investment and sponsorship, and the agreement with Vodafone includes many commercial rights that took great effort to shape into the best formula serving both parties.

    He closed by thanking Naira Ali, executive director of Al Ahly's football company, counsellor Shady El Barqouqi, who oversaw the legal side of the contract, and all the company's staff for their efforts in completing this historic deal, one that makes Vodafone part of Al Ahly Club's history and future.