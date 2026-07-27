In a historic step that reflects both the economic and sporting standing of Al Ahly, "the club of the century" in Africa has announced the largest investment contract in its history, and the biggest of its kind in the Middle East, with Vodafone. The strategic partnership marks a qualitative leap in sporting investment and opens a new phase in the Al Ahly Stadium project, which is now closer than ever to turning from a long-awaited dream into reality.
A grand celebration hosted the signing ceremony, attended by the club's board of directors headed by Mahmoud El Khatib, alongside a number of ministers, the boards of Al Ahly's football, sports facilities and Al Qalaa Al Hamraa companies, representatives of Vodafone, and a host of sporting, public and media figures.
Al Qalaa Al Hamraa company, responsible for financing and building the Al Ahly Stadium project, signed a historic contract with Vodafone granting the company naming rights to the stadium. Al Ahly Football Company also signed a new sponsorship deal, making Vodafone the main sponsor of the first team's shirt for four years, in an agreement worth more than any previous sponsorship contract.
The deal marks a landmark moment in the club's sporting investment journey. It boosts investment returns and helps fund a world-class stadium, strengthening Al Ahly's standing as one of the biggest sporting entities in the region.
El Khatib also presented the club's shirt to Mohamed Abdallah, chief executive officer and managing director of Vodafone Egypt and regional CEO of international markets at the Vodafone Group, during the celebration that saw the historic partnership made official.