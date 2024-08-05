Dribbling Wizards! Patrick Maswanganyi, Mfundo Vilakazi and the best dribblers in the PSL

The Premier Soccer League is home to some of the most skilful players in the world, not just the African continent.

South African football is famous for the skill and flair displayed by players who embrace the Mzansi way of playing football.

This unique style of football is famously referred to as ‘Kasi Flavour’ and many professional players in the country grew up playing this way.

Despite the entertaining nature of this type of football, it has been a controversial issue in the past.

Many coaches are not fans of ‘showboating’ and believe it is not only disrespectful to the opponent, but is also holding back the growth of the game in SA.

Nevertheless, some players seem to have mastered the art of dribbling with the intent to beat an opponent and advance toward the goal-posts.

Here, GOAL ranks the best dribbling wizards in the PSL currently who have found the perfect balance between ‘showboating’ and dribbling with intent.