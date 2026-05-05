Michael Olise's rapid rise after swapping the Premier League for Munich is reported to have influenced Gordon's decision to follow suit.

According to Sport Bild, his compatriot and national-team captain Harry Kane has already met with Gordon to urge him to join the Bavarians. Gordon's agent, Gordon Stipic-Wipfler, is reported to have spent recent weeks in Munich negotiating specific contract terms with the club's hierarchy.

Sky reports that an initial draft contract has been drawn up, including key figures, salary and duration. Should the transfer proceed, Gordon would sign a five-year deal with the record champions.

Newcastle's reported valuation and Barcelona's late interest, with agent Gordon Stipic-Wipfler already meeting sporting director Deco, mean a deal is far from done.