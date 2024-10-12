The dream to Afcon in Morocco is still on track for Bafana and Hugo Broos after trashing Congo-Brazzaville 5-0 - 'I can only be happy for a performance like this'

GOALDumisani KoyanaThe dream to Afcon in Morocco is still on track for Bafana and Hugo Broos after trashing Congo-Brazzaville 5-0 - 'I can only be happy for a performance like this'Premier Soccer LeagueAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationCongo vs South AfricaSouth AfricaCongoH. BroosT. MokoenaO. AppollisMamelodi Sundowns FCA 5-0 drubbing dished by Bafana in Gqeberha propels them closer to Afcon finals.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCongo's late arrival impacted their performanceMokoena silences doubters with bracePitch invasion halted game for minutesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below