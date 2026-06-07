Drama surrounding Christian Eriksen! The star player has collapsed on the pitch again during a World Cup warm-up match

However, for legal reasons related to sport, he could not play in Italy, where he had been under contract with Inter Milan. Eriksen, who continued to feature for Denmark, eventually joined Wolfsburg in September 2025 after spells at Brentford FC and Manchester United. He signed a deal running until 2027, but Wolfsburg were relegated at the end of last season.

On Sunday, TV footage showed Eriksen clutching his chest with both hands before collapsing to the turf. Medical staff immediately ran on to the field, and his team-mates formed a screen to shield him while he was treated. Once Eriksen had been carried off, the Danish and Ukrainian players linked arms in a show of unity. The match was abandoned.

Eriksen remains in hospital for further tests, said team doctor Boesen, "to find out what caused the incident. We are in constant contact with him and the hospital doctors. But Christian is fine, and he asked me to say hello to all the players and tell them that he's okay."