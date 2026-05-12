A widespread stomach bug ruled out four key players – Eric Smith, Hauke Wahl, David Nemeth and Louis Oppie – from Tuesday's training session as the team prepares for Saturday's decisive final-day showdown.
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Drama ahead of the relegation decider! FC St. Pauli could be hit by a host of absences against Wolfsburg
The club insists that Smith's absence was purely precautionary, although it is still uncertain whether the Swede will resume training later this week. Captain Jackson Irvine once again sat out the session, as he has throughout recent weeks, as part of the club's load-management plan.
St. Pauli had already been hit by a stomach bug before their recent 1-2 loss at RB Leipzig, prompting manager Alexander Blessin to state ahead of the final week of the season: "We need to isolate those who are ill and make sure no other players catch it."
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St. Pauli are already missing four first-team players for the match against Wolfsburg.
Adam Dzwigala, who sat out the trip to Leipzig, has returned to training. However, Manolis Saliakas and Karol Mets (muscle injuries), James Sands (ankle surgery) and Mathias Pereira Lage (cruciate ligament rupture) are all ruled out of the Wolfsburg clash.
St. Pauli head into the final matchday propping up the Bundesliga table, level on points with Wolfsburg and 1. FC Heidenheim, who face FSV Mainz 05.