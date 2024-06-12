'Dr. Khumalo is crazy, Maswanganyi can't even fit into Kaizer Chiefs squad! But Mamelodi Sundowns clowns are hurt - Tito is not great' - Fans

A section of South Africans don't believe Tito has reached a level where he can be designated as the greatest in the country.

Patrick Maswanganyi has been a revelation at Orlando Pirates after his move from SuperSport United at the start of the 2023/24 season.

He has delivered some beautiful moments that helped the Sea Robbers qualify for the Caf Champions League, win the MTN8 trophy and the Nedbank Cup.

It explains why Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo feels the attacker is among the greatest players Mzansi has produced.

However, majority of GOAL readers don't agree with Khumalo, but concede the Bafana Bafana international has a great future.

Have a look at what they said.