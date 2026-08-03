The Saudi national team crashed out of the 2026 World Cup early, but for Greek coach Georgios Donis that was no dead end. It marked the start of a new chapter, one in which he aims to build a side capable of restoring the Kingdom's former glories. His target is clear: the 2027 Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia will host early next year.

Speaking to the Asian Football Confederation's official website, Donis laid out his technical vision and explained how he plans to reshape the national team after the World Cup. The next phase, he insisted, will be different on every level.