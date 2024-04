Amakhosi's woeful run continued as they lost to Richards Bay and the club's fans have reacted to the disappointing loss.

Kaizer Chiefs were outclassed by the struggling Richards Bay in a Premier Soccer League match at King Zwelithini Stadium Stadium on Sunday.

Simphiwe Mcineka grabbed the all-important goal on the afternoon which saw the Natal Rich Boys collect maximum points.

Amakhosi's loss saw the club’s supporters express their feelings about how the team keeps on losing games.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at how some fans reacted to the Soweto giants' loss.