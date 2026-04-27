'I don't see them getting past Atletico Madrid' - Arsenal have better chance of winning Premier League than Champions League, insists Gary Neville

Arsenal are currently juggling a dual assault on silverware, leading the Premier League title race while preparing for a monumental Champions League semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid. However, Neville is unconvinced that the north London side has the continental pedigree to go all the way in Europe this term.

"A lot of these players don't know how to win a Champions League, but they've been so close in the title race and they'll be so desperate not to fall short in that," Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast. "I do think that Mikel Arteta has to go for every single game and not prioritise any over the other, but he knows that the Premier League is the one that's easier to win than the Champions League right now."