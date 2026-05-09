"It was five or six minutes. He deserved it," Kovac said of the 30-year-old, who will retire this summer. "He's had a fantastic career. I wish him all the best in his retirement; he'll be playing a lot of golf and probably travelling the world."

The former international, whose contract is expiring, announced on Thursday that his career is drawing to a close. "I'm delighted with the send-off," the defender told Sky. "A perfect day, a perfect setting, and the fans were fantastic. It was great that the manager gave me a few extra minutes for my 300th game, and my entire family was here."