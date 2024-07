The well-travelled coach is back at Chloorkop after spending last season at Moroka Swallows and Golden Arrows.

Mamelodi Sundowns announced the return of Steve Komphela as their senior coach on Saturday.

The veteran coach is back at Chloorkop just days after the Tshwane giants fired Rhulani Mokwena.

Fans took to social media to debate about the developments at Sundowns and GOAL takes a look at some of the comments.