'Dolly was a scammer at Kaizer Chiefs! He didn't work for his earnings but danced a lot and became a French interpreter' - Fans

Keagan Dolly was among the players released by the Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs a couple of weeks ago.
The 31-year-old failed to deliver at Amakhosi and has since denied claims he was earning R1.5 million a month, insisting he was giving his best at the club.
A section of the Glamour Boys fans believe Dolly was signed by the club at the wrong time while others claim he was just not fit. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below