Does South Africa's bad boy Andile Jali still have what it takes at PSL level as former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star remains mum about his new team

Andile Jali is believed to have signed a new Premier Soccer League contract with a team that his agent, Mike Makaab is not yet ready to reveal.

If you're talking about bad boys in the PSL, Andile Jali's name is one of those who you are likely to find on the list. Jali's troubles off the pitch are well documented.

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield kingpin carries the tag of being on the notorious PSL bad boys list.

But over and above Jali's off-the-field antics, he is still one of the most experienced players in South Africa.

His agent, Makaab has confirmed that Jali will be playing in the PSL this coming season after parting ways with Moroka Swallows - who recently sold their top-flight status to Marumo Gallants.

However, the cat is still in the bag and it's everyone's guess as to which club crest will rest on Jali's chest in the 2024/25 campaign. Here, GOAL looks at the possible teams that might have secured the services of Jali.