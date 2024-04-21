Doctor Khumalo and Hlompho Kekana discuss Mamelodi Sundowns' performance, as Mokwena gives Mokoena injury update after Esperance defeat - 'They played a high school game'

The Brazilians will have to go all gun-blazing against the Tunisian powerhouse in Pretoria to qualify for the Champions League final.

Mamelodi Sundowns lost 1-0 to Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the semi-final first-leg of the Caf Champions League away in Tunisia on Saturday evening.

Sundowns conceded the goal in the 41st minute, and in the second half, the Brazilians threw everything they had at Esperance, searching for a goal, but luck was not on their side.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo and the former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana have given their analysis of the match, as well as some advice on how Rhulani Mokwena must approach the game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium next Friday.