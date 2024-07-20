Doctor Khumalo cries foul! - 'I'm heartbroken, we are not doing justice to Mosimane, Khan & Johnson'

BackpageSeth WillisDoctor Khumalo cries foul! - 'I'm heartbroken, we are not doing justice to Mosimane, Khan & Johnson'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCThe Kaizer Chiefs great believes legends like himself have a lot to offer for the country but they are not given opportunities.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSports Minister promised to recognise legendsThe former players have been sidelinedKhumalo shares his opinionArticle continues below