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Cristo Fernandez GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

'Do you actually play soccer?' - How Cristo Fernandez embraced Dani Rojas, Ted Lasso to chase professional dreams in USL

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Cristo Fernandez used to just be 'Dani Rojas' of Ted Lasso, but he has used lower league soccer in America to revive his childhood passion

Cristo Fernandez got one question everywhere he went, after starring in Ted Lasso:

“Do you actually play soccer?”

The answer, loosely, was ‘no’ - at least, not anymore. The whole reason, in fact, that Fernandez ended up on Ted Lasso, captured hearts as Dani Rojas, and became a beloved character is because his football career stalled.

Those questions, and the awkward response - something along the lines of ‘no, I used to, but then I got injured ’ - became a bit tiring. So he decided to change it. Now, Fernandez does play soccer. In fact, he’s at a decent level, rostered, and playing for USL’s El Paso Locomotive. He is the 5th-oldest player in the league. Rojas has become Fernandez. And maybe, Fernandez has become Rojas, too. He was once “just” an actor. Then he was an actor and a footballer. These days, he’s a footballer first, chasing the dream that he thought had left him.

“I just know that this dream of coming back and playing professional soccer again is crazy. But I’ve been working hard for this,” he told GOAL.

  • Cristo Fernandez Ted LassoGetty

    'Football, football, football'

    He did require a bit of help, though - or, at least, a push in the right direction. And it turns out there were a good few influences around. Fame puts some people in places of privilege. Fernandez knows this. He met Ronaldinho. He met Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho, two of his childhood heroes. And those moments, even a quick selfie and a hello, got Fernandez thinking.

    “It started to awaken this passion inside of me,” he said.

    And then, after further conversations with friends, Fernandez started to seriously consider it. The 35-year-old watched the Premier League. He popped up at LAFC games. He was spotted taking in his beloved Mexican National Team. And finally, he decided: he was told to “act” like a Premier League athlete; why shouldn’t he also try to play like one?

    Fernandez was nearly there before. In fact, soccer could have been his life, professionally. He was a highly rated youth talent in Guadalajara before injuries stalled his career during his teenage years. He played a bit in the Mexican second division.

    “When I was a kid, and my mom and my dad took me to my games, and they always said, ‘Cristo, the only thing he breathes, plays, sings, reads, and watches is football, football, football.’ That was the only thing,” he said.

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    'You have to get out and really push yourself'

    He was right on the precipice of it all. And then, the injuries hit - serious damage to his meniscus and patella.

    Fernandez lost a year of crucial development. The whole time, though, he was taking night classes: journalism, media, visual arts. Those felt like a backup - the emergency option. But it became something that he had to consider.

    “I relate a lot to Roy Kent's storyline, like what happens after football, and you go through an existential crisis. It happened to me,” he said.

    His studies were a bit of a mess. He was taking some classes, but not others. He had classmates both older and younger. Fernandez was hanging on by a thread, and still trying to pursue a dream that was becoming less and less of a reality. It turned out, though, that he was pretty good at acting. He was invited to join his school theater. And that was it.

    “I discovered some new passion that probably was not as big as soccer later on. But I love telling stories. I love films,” he said.

    American Psycho, Pulp Fiction and Fight Club were his early obsessions. He also loved Mexican films. He tried soccer one more time, but couldn’t make the grade. For three years, he stuck around in Guadalajara, doing shorts and commercials, saving money. He got his first job, playing an insurance salesman, and used the money he had to go to acting school in the U.K. That, he admitted, was terrifying.

    “I was very comfortable in Guadalajara. I love my city, I love my family, I love my friends, and that's where I always want to be,” he said. “But it comes to a point where, if you want to accomplish certain things, sometimes you can’t accomplish them in your hometown.

    “You have to get out and really push yourself, and I did that with such a crazy dream, like acting and film. It was more than being a good actor, or not - because that's not for me to say. I just know I accomplished certain things in my life, because I truly put myself in the situations and scenarios.”

  • Cristo FernandezGetty

    'The weather in the UK is not great for me'

    At first, England did not suit him.

    “The weather in the UK is not great for me. I love the sun. I speak Spanish, and my Mexican expressions in Guadalajara and Mexico, and in the UK there's different accents that sometimes were tricky to understand, and food, and you are alone,” Fernandez said.

    He didn’t have a Visa that allowed him to work, either. So he got odd jobs. After playing a Mexican wrestler in an advert, he got an agent, and worked through the slew of auditions. Some went well, but companies weren’t willing to invest in a relative unknown who was, effectively, a tourist. He went home, and nearly gave up.

    But then, the audition tape from Ted Lasso came through. Then there was another one. Then he landed the role. And when the show took off - reaching those who liked soccer and were totally unfamiliar with the sport in equal measure - Fernandez was nearly an overnight star.

    When you combine his studies and time spent shooting the show, Fernandez spent nearly seven full years in England.

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    'I am a crazy person'

    And as for that soccer dream: at first, Fernandez didn’t say a word - even if he was pondering it.

    “Because one thing is to speak and say things, another one is to do them, so that's why, for the next years, I just didn't say anything,” he said.

    And so the work began, mostly in the background. His target date to break into the professional ranks was 2025. But that was delayed. During last winter, though, he had a series of trials, with both USL and MLS Next Pro sides. Some thought it was a publicity stunt. For Fernandez, it was real.

    El Paso Locomotive were his eventual destination. Rumors first emerged of a tryout back in March. He played in a scrimmage, trained with the side, and in May the club unveiled his signature. He knows it’s a bit crazy. But El Paso are called “Los Locos.” The name fits the footballer.

    “I am a crazy person, so that's why I say this proudly, that I am grateful with Los Locos,” he said.

  • Cristo FernandezGetty

    'The spirit of this World Cup'

    Fernandez made his El Paso debut on May 27 in a 2-0 win over AV Alta. He came off the bench and played a few tidy minutes. There is, he insists, more to come. Until then, he is continuing to be what he always was - a massive soccer fan. Fernandez is an avowed supporter of the Mexican national team. This year, he believes that El Tri have a run in them.

    “One hundred percent, I can say that we're gonna defeat this curse that you know the Mexican team has of not getting to the fifth, but now the sixth game. I predict the semifinals,” he said with a childish smile.

    He watches every game. He has been seen popping up at Los Angeles Stadium. He also has a campaign with StubHub to drive fandom.

    “For fans around the world, the World Cup is about so much more than the matches themselves - it’s about the energy, the traditions and the communities that come together around the sport. I’m excited to be supporting StubHub in celebrating all of the moments and connections that make fútbol culture special,” he said.

    And when he takes in the soccer, he sees stories that might be similar to his own. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, is scoring for Portugal. Vozinha, at 40, kept a clean sheet against Spain for Cape Verde. Those things inspire him.

    “That's the spirit of this World Cup,” Fernandez said with a laugh.

    He may not be next. But watching legends leave it late and still succeed gives him hope.

    So, does Fernandez actually play soccer?

    Yes, is the answer.

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