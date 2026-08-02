A dispute between his agents is holding up the finishing touches on Ivorian Yan Diomande's move from Leipzig to Real Madrid.

AS newspaper report that Roc Nation currently handle Diomande's affairs, but the Maxidel agency have filed a lawsuit with FIFA alleging a breach of contract, because Real Madrid negotiated with Roc Nation to complete the deal.

Maxidel oversaw the player's transfer from Leganes to Leipzig last year. That makes this more than an internal squabble between two companies, and it bears directly on Diomande's switch to Los Blancos.

Under FIFA regulations, the dispute could have a direct impact on the registration of the Ivorian winger.

Real Madrid, AS say, knew nothing of the situation and are not a party to it. The Royal club believe they will ultimately receive a ruling in their favour.

For now, though, Madrid must handle the fallout. One solution could be to grant Diomande a permit allowing him a temporary licence until the case, which concerns a financial aspect of the deal's total value, is resolved.

Everything else is close to done. That covers the fees Real Madrid will pay Leipzig, the payment mechanism, the required documents and the new contract the player will sign with the Royal club.