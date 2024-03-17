Kgaogelo Sekgota and Darrel Matsheke, StellenboschBackpage
Michael Madyira

Discipline Problem: Steve Barker explains why Stellenbosch axed former Kaizer Chiefs stars Sekgota and Matsheke

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has cited indiscipline as having made the club fire Kgaogelo Sekgota and Darrel Matsheke.

  • Sekgota and Matsheke were recently fired by Stellies
  • They did not last the whole season at the club
  • Barker reveals why they parted ways with the players

