The Buccaneers had to dig deep to maintain their 100% win record in the local elite league in Durban.

Orlando Pirates laboured to a narrow 1-0 win over Richards Bay in the Premier Soccer League fixture staged at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Kabelo Dlamini's late strike ensured the Buccaneers registered their third league win at the expense of the Natal Rich Boys who have collected four points from their last four outings.

A section of the fans lauded the goal scorer, but were unhappy with Gilberto who struggled to make an impact. Others claimed Kaizer Chiefs are better than Bucs.

