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Kenan Yildiz Juventus DESKTOPGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Di Marzio: "Yildiz, if Juventus were to sell him, it would be for a fee close to €150 million"

Juventus
K. Yildiz

A possible surprise in the coming transfer windows could be linked to Yildiz’s future

Despite being sidelined by injury, Kenan Yildiz continues to attract attention, including in the transfer market. Gianluca Di Marzio, speaking to Bet365 News, discussed the future of Juventus' number 10: "I think a possible surprise in the next transfer windows could be linked to Yildiz's future - reports TuttoJuve.com -, for whom proposals and requests for information had already arrived last summer - which Juventus never considered – into nine figures, from clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham as well".

  • Di Marzio added: "Juventus have never opened the door, and it remains to be seen whether they will do so in the next transfer window, especially after signing Alajbegović as his possible heir. I think the new manager's €100 million player, or in any case the new young player worth more than €100 million, could well be Yildiz. If Juventus were to sell him, it would certainly be for a nine-figure fee, and a nine-figure fee at a certain level too. Certainly not €110 million or €120 million, but something closer to €150 million. So if I had to name one player who would definitely go for more than €100 million in the event of a possible departure, it is Juventus' Yildiz".



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