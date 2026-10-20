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Michele Di Gregorio JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Di Gregorio like Mandas: you see Bournemouth, then come back. Palladino is waiting for him at Bologna

M. Di Gregorio
Bologna
Transfers
Juventus
AFC Bournemouth

A return to Serie A in January is on the cards for the goalkeeper on loan from Juventus to Bournemouth.

Could Michele Di Gregorio follow Christos Mandas's lead? The Italian goalkeeper, on loan at Bournemouth from Juventus, could return to Serie A as early as January after spending the first part of the season on the fringes in England. He has made just one League Cup appearance, echoing Mandas's 2025-26 season. The Greek goalkeeper moved from Lazio to Bournemouth in the summer but had made zero appearances by December, before returning to Lazio in January.


According to Corriere dello Sport, Di Gregorio could also return to Italy early, with Bologna leading the race. The club want reinforcements in January and could target the 1997-born goalkeeper to add solidity to their defence and give Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Domenico Tedesco a few weeks ago, more options.


  • Palladino is waiting for him

    A possible move also makes sense on a technical level: Di Gregorio knows Palladino from playing under him at Monza in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Since arriving from Juventus in the summer on a paid loan with an option to buy, the goalkeeper has struggled in England. Manager Marco Rose has consistently preferred Serbian Djordje Petrovic, giving Di Gregorio playing time only in the Carabao Cup match against Lincoln City.


    After a difficult start to the league season, Bologna could consider another loan until the end of the season. Skorupski and Pessina have alternated in goal during the early part of the season, but their performances have not always convinced. That has increased the need to enter the transfer market and make the goalkeeping department more competitive.


    For Di Gregorio, it would mean another move after his difficulties in Turin. He made 84 appearances across two seasons with Juventus, gradually losing his place to Mattia Perin last season. In the summer, both fell outside Juventus' plans: Di Gregorio, born in 1997, moved to Bournemouth, while a transfer to Palermo emerged as a possibility for Perin.


    A return to Italy cannot be ruled out. Mandas's case shows how a spell in England without playing time can quickly become a return ticket. January could give Di Gregorio the chance to revive his career in Serie A, this time in a Bologna shirt.


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