Di Gregorio like Mandas: you see Bournemouth, then come back. Palladino is waiting for him at Bologna

A possible move also makes sense on a technical level: Di Gregorio knows Palladino from playing under him at Monza in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Since arriving from Juventus in the summer on a paid loan with an option to buy, the goalkeeper has struggled in England. Manager Marco Rose has consistently preferred Serbian Djordje Petrovic, giving Di Gregorio playing time only in the Carabao Cup match against Lincoln City.





After a difficult start to the league season, Bologna could consider another loan until the end of the season. Skorupski and Pessina have alternated in goal during the early part of the season, but their performances have not always convinced. That has increased the need to enter the transfer market and make the goalkeeping department more competitive.





For Di Gregorio, it would mean another move after his difficulties in Turin. He made 84 appearances across two seasons with Juventus, gradually losing his place to Mattia Perin last season. In the summer, both fell outside Juventus' plans: Di Gregorio, born in 1997, moved to Bournemouth, while a transfer to Palermo emerged as a possibility for Perin.





A return to Italy cannot be ruled out. Mandas's case shows how a spell in England without playing time can quickly become a return ticket. January could give Di Gregorio the chance to revive his career in Serie A, this time in a Bologna shirt.



