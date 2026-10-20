Di Gregorio like Mandas: you see Bournemouth, then come back. Palladino is waiting for him at Bologna

Could Michele Di Gregorio follow Christos Mandas's lead? The Italian goalkeeper, on loan at Bournemouth from Juventus, could return to Serie A as early as January after spending the first part of the season on the fringes in England. He has made just one League Cup appearance, echoing Mandas's 2025-26 season. The Greek goalkeeper moved from Lazio to Bournemouth in the summer but had made zero appearances by December, before returning to Lazio in January.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Di Gregorio could also return to Italy early, with Bologna leading the race. The club want reinforcements in January and could target the 1997-born goalkeeper to add solidity to their defence and give Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Domenico Tedesco a few weeks ago, more options.