Antonio Di Gennaro, a former footballer and now a TV pundit, spoke to Fanpage.it about the national team: "We’re struggling, it’s true, and we’re falling behind in the top five leagues. Certainly, we focus a lot on physical conditioning, and we also struggle to find players who can beat their man. This is particularly true of Italian players. The main point is that nowadays, even in the youth teams, there is a heavy focus on tactics. Our football cannot improve unless we make a concrete decision to change."
Translated by
Di Gennaro: "The players have ousted Spalletti from the national team; he can't keep his ego in check"
TOO MANY FOREIGN PLAYERS: HOW TO REVITALISE ITALIAN FOOTBALL
"In our league, there’s a lot more talk about referees, partly because there’s been a bit of confusion over the last three months. Generally speaking, we need to sit down, have a proper discussion, draw on the expertise of competent people and implement a series of reforms. First and foremost, we need to reduce the number of foreign referees; they account for almost 70 per cent. And a very thorough analysis should be carried out, but I don’t think we’ll ever do that sort of analysis. Can I give you an incredible statistic? In Eccellenza, Italy’s fifth tier, 80 per cent of strikers are foreign. I have nothing against foreigners; on the contrary, I’ll say it again, as I’ve often said, if players like Modric and De Bruyne come here, it’s good for Italian football as a whole. Modric is doing exceptional things with Milan; I’ve been told he’s extraordinary even in training. And you’ll see that if De Bruyne stays – I hope he does – he’ll be even stronger in the future with Napoli.”
SPALLETTI SACKED
"If you don’t perform well in training, you can’t perform well in a match. One important thing, I’ll tell you, is that players need to enjoy themselves even in training. If you’re not enjoying yourself, then it’s tough. The national team that won the European Championship enjoyed themselves. Spalletti was shown the door by the players in the national team. Because Spalletti is undoubtedly a great manager, but he needs to know how to manage his ego and he needs to know how to manage the players."
SPALLETTI WANTS TO PLAY THE CHARMS, BUT...
"They’ve really given Spalletti a hard time, haven’t they? I’ll put it in writing here: I was there in Germany (at Euro 2024, ed.). He’s asking for it a bit. Spallettone is a great manager; he tries to be funny with these jokes, but his players don’t always get him. I’ve known him forever; we played together in the Fiorentina youth team. On the pitch he’s number one, off it he’s not so good at communicating. Then again, he’s doing an extraordinary job at Juventus. If you look at the Juventus squad and assess the players, how many do you think are really at Juve level? Not many, in my view – Yildiz and Bremer."