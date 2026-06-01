Phil Collins could soon be adding a touch of glamour to Munich's Grünwalder Stadium. Fellow countryman Mathew Collins is set to join TSV 1860, though the 21-year-old's league remains uncertain. The 1966 German champions are at risk of dropping into the Regionalliga.

The club has until Wednesday to prove its liquidity by coming up with 2.7 million euros. Whether controversial investor Hasan Ismaik—still at loggerheads with club president Gernot Mang—will step in again to cover the shortfall remains uncertain. If Ismaik refuses, the storied Munich side could tumble into the fourth tier for the second time since 2017.

Only eight current squad members are under contract for the Regionalliga, and the club's future remains uncertain. However, Bild reports that Mathew Collins, a midfielder from Austrian second-division side Austria Salzburg, will join regardless, having already completed a trial in Giesing.