Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has explained the reasoning behind his decision to omit Ivorian striker Mohamed Kader Miti from the matchday squad that faced Al-Khaloud in Wednesday’s Saudi Roshen League fixture. Despite the forward’s eye-catching display in the previous outing against Al-Taawoun, the Italian tactician opted to rest him for this crucial encounter.

Inzaghi’s side cruised to a 6-0 win over Al-Khaloud on Wednesday at the Kingdom Arena, a result that keeps the defending champions firmly in the title race as the Roshen League enters its decisive final weeks. For Al-Hilal supporters, the decision to bench Mati was initially puzzling. The Ivorian had been in impressive form, scoring crucial goals and showing the kind of physicality and finishing that often proves decisive in tight contests. His absence from the matchday squad suggested either a tactical gamble or a minor fitness concern, though Inzaghi did not specify. Inzaghi’s post-match comments offered a glimpse into his thinking. “We have a deep squad, and every player will get their chance,” he said. “Mohamed Mati is a talented player, but right now we need to manage his minutes and keep him fresh for the challenges ahead.” The remark hinted at a broader strategy to rotate resources without compromising performance, a balancing act that has become increasingly important as Al-Hilal chases silverware on multiple fronts. Against Al-Khaloud, Al-Hilal’s attacking depth shone through. With Mati watching from the sidelines, his teammates picked up the slack, combining slick movement, precise passing, and clinical finishing to race into a comfortable lead by halftime. The hosts never looked back, adding further goals in the second half to complete a convincing rout that underlined their status as one of the league’s most formidable outfits. For fans and analysts alike, the real takeaway was twofold. First, Al-Hilal’s squad depth appears capable of absorbing the occasional rotation without a drop in quality. Second, Inzaghi’s managerial toolkit includes the confidence to make difficult calls in the name of long-term success. With title rivals watching closely, the Italian will hope that decisions like benching Mati pay off when the championship enters its final reckoning.