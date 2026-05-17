Despite a contract running until 2030, FC Bayern Munich's hierarchy has confirmed that the club's star will leave the Allianz Arena

"We've spoken to his advisors, and Alex knows where we stand," Freund told Sport1 after Bayern's 5-1 win over 1. FC Köln on Saturday, the final Bundesliga match of the season.

With Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich—both of whom have recently extended their contracts by a year—and Neuer's long-term successor Jonas Urbig already in place, there is no room for Nübel. "We're going into next season with this trio of goalkeepers; that's the plan," Freund stated.