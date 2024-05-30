Deon Hotto back to his primary role? AmaZulu FC star Riaan Hanamub's interest from Orlando Pirates explained

BackpagepixSeth WillisDeon Hotto back to his primary role? AmaZulu FC star Riaan Hanamub's interest from Orlando Pirates explainedPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTransfersAmaZulu FCWelwin Riaan HanamubDeon HottoThere have been reports suggesting that the Sea Robbers will go for the services of the Usuthu defender to bolster their defence.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThe Namibia international been at AmaZulu for two seasonsThe defender has also played for Chippa UnitedThe Pirates interest explained Article continues below